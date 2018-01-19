Male voice choir to perform at King’s Lynn St Nicholas’ Chapel

St Edmundsbury Male Voice Choir is to join together with pupils of a West Norfolk prep school to raise money for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH).

The special concert will take place at St Nicholas’ Chapel in Lynn on Saturday, January 27, starting at 7.30pm.

Mark Jefferson is conductor of St Edmundsbury Male Voice Choir, one of the biggest in East Anglia with some 90 members, and also headmaster of Downham Prep School.

He said: “Our school choir is very proud to be taking part in this wonderful concert. EACH has been our chosen charity for many years and the children are thrilled to be joining friends at St Edmundsbury Male Voice Choir for a great night of music-making.

“From a personal point of view, it’s a joy when two musical worlds join together – from Bacharach to Bohemian Rhapsody, the evening will be a celebration of the fantastic work of EACH.”

Carol Plunkett, EACH Norfolk fundraising manager, said: “We’re delighted to be benefiting from this concert and would like to say a big thank you to Mark and everyone else involved in organising it.”

Tickets are £10 for adults and £5 for children, and can be bought on 01366 388066 or by emailing office@downhamprep.co.uk.