Norfolk Symphony Orchestra shines

Despite inclement weather I’m pleased to report the recent Norfolk Symphony Orchestra’s Concert at Lynn’s Corn Exchange, was well, and enthusiastically attended.

The concert was entitled ‘Three of Music’s Finest’ referring both to the three composers represented: Beethoven, Mozart and Mendelssohn and the works performed: Beethoven’s Egmont Overture, Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto and Mendelssohn’s Scottish Symphony (his third). All masterpieces, and three of music’s finest for sure!

The concert’s first half consisted of a dramatic and stirring performance of Beethoven’s heroic Egmont Overture and finished with a lyrical, steady performance of Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto with Clarinet Soloist Victoria Soames-Samek . Victoria is an acclaimed international artist, teacher and Radio 3 artist, and has recorded extensively. The Concerto was originally written for the Basset Clarinet for Mozart’s friend and clarinettist Anton Stadler.

The second half consisted of one work, Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 3, his Scottish. This masterpiece was inspired by Mendelssohn’s tour of Scotland, in Holyrood especially. The piece is a deeply felt romantic Symphony including many changes of mood and rounding off with an heroic coda, the piece being memorable and lyrical throughout. The performance, conducted by Philip Hesketh was passionate and rounded off another successful concert. French Music is featured in the Orchestra’s next concert; I look forward to it.

Andy Tyler.