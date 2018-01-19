Versatile legend Joe Brown to perform at King’s Lynn

Sunday, February 11

7.30pm

£33.50, concs £31

Joe Brown MBE is unique, a genuine one off.

With a history that spans music hall, skiffle, rock ‘n’ roll, theatre, films, TV, radio and even circus (his Grandfather performed with Buffalo Bill), there aren’t many that can claim such an entertaining background.

He is one of the very few to have successfully traversed the years and the genres and still be absolutely contemporary.

A real survivor and a mega musical talent, the musician’s musician Joe Brown − a performer since the 1950s − has seen it all and, as his fans can testify, his tales of life on the road are, quite simply, hilarious. He has stories and jokes − and he knows how to tell ‘em.