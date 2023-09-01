Cinema tickets for hit films including Barbie, Meg 2 and Haunted Mansion are available this weekend for just £3, including at Lynn’s Majestic Cinema and the Alive Corn Exchange Cinema.

National Cinema Day means that tickets to see films this Saturday at picture houses across the county are on sale with massive discounts.

Numerous cinema chains have signed up the industry-wide event to promote how enjoyable an outing to the movies is – with Odeon, Vue, Cineworld and The Light among those offering passes to everything from the latest blockbusters to family films for just a few pounds per person.

The Majestic Cinema

Cineworld, which has cinemas across the country, says its £3 promotion will apply to all films in all formats on Saturday, September 2 which means that IMAX showings and those in 4DX are also included in the discounts.

The same applies at branches of Vue where all Saturday screenings are taking part in the deal.

While at branches of The Light – the £3 ticket promotion is also available on some select Sunday showings as well.

Lynn's Alive Corn Exchange

Cut-price drink and popcorn promotions are also up for grabs too at many theatres.

At Odeon cinemas, tickets bought at the cinema will cost £3, while a £1 booking fee will be added to those bought online.