National Mills Weekend comes to West Norfolk this May

Windmills and watermills across Narborough, Great Bircham and Denver are set to open their doors this May for National Mills Weekend.

A nationwide celebration of Britain’s mills and wildlife, hundreds of mills will be taking part across the country, with many displaying images of the flora and fauna that can be found in the vicinity – from birds, fish and mammals to butterflies, bugs and native wild flowers.

Mildred Cookson, chairman of the SPAB Mills Section, said: “The weekend is a wonderful family event – an opportunity for everyone to explore their local windmill or watermill, to learn about our rich milling heritage and its place in our landscape.

“This year, we focus on the way that wind and watermills offer a great opportunity to spot a variety of wildlife and explore the natural world. It’s also a chance to share our enthusiasm and passion for stoneground flour milled with green energy.”

Taking place on May 12-13, some of the mills will be offering ‘colour-in’ hand outs for young visitors to help them identify wild visitors and species, along with family-friendly ‘I-spy’ checklists of wildlife that they might look out for.

Among those in West Norfolk taking part, Narborough Bone Mill, Denver Windmill and Great Bircham Windmill will all be opening their doors to visitors during the weekend.

More information and opening times are available online at www.nationalmillsweekend.co.uk