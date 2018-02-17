New choir for the Woottons’

Have your say

Musical talents across West Norfolk are being called on to join the brand new Woottons Community Choir, Sing On Tuesdays.

With two free taster sessions on offer, singers will have an opportunity to bring along friends and family for a bit of fun.

Organiser Rev James Nash said: “No experience is needed, and no auditions will be required to join the choir – everyone will be welcome.

“Please tell your family, and friends and bring them along!”

The choir will meet at South Wootton Junior School every Tuesday during term time from 7-9pm.

The two free taster sessions will take place on February 20 and 27. Then sessions will cost £3 per person from March 6.

Rev Nash said: “This will cover the cost of using the school, music, and refreshments.”

Contact James Nash on 01553 673742 or james@churchinthewoottons.net