New Swafffham course takes a look at rural life

A new seven-week course from Swaffham Workers Education Association will put the focus on the history of rural life in East Anglia.

Those interested in joining the course are invited to join the first session as a taster for just £7 next Friday, April 20, from 10am to 12pm.

Popular tutor Mary Fewster has previously led courses in Swaffham on transport, religion and industry in East Anglia and she now returns with a course looking at a period of major changes in the landscape, society and economy of the area: Country Life: Rural East Anglia 1700 – 1900.

Topics will include enclosure, the role of the great estates and the influence of the squire and the parson on rural society, and the lives of the labouring poor and the rural unrest that flared from time to time as a result of changes or conditions.

The course runs for seven weeks, and costs £51 for the full course. It is being held at the Community Centre, Swaffham.

More information about courses is available at www.wea.org.uk where you can also sign up to attend.

There is no requirement to book in advance, all are welcome to come along. For more information, call 01760 723558