New thriller set to give chills to readers

An award-winning author from Downham is set to release her second thriller after following her passion and moving away from romantic comedies.

Sue Welfare, 61, is an award-winning Sunday Times bestselling author of more than 30 novels which have been published under various pen-names such as Gemma Fox and Kate Lawson.

After 20 years of writing romantic comedies, Sue thought she was about ready to retire. But following stunning reviews of her debut thriller, Next Of Kin, which has been hailed a chilling masterpiece, has picked up her pen once more.

She said: “My first love has always been thrillers, crime and dramas, I kept trying to change but my publishers wouldn’t let me.

“About five years ago, I started writing romantic comedies with a darker twist and Next of Kin was much like that, it focused on the darker relationships.

“I published it myself and three different publishers contacted me to say they loved it. I had jst been winding down my career and then I was suddenly planning to write a series.”

Her latest offering, Losing Leah, was inspired by a trip she took with her husband to Wales for a funeral of a dear friend.

Sue said: “My friend was quite young when she unexpectedly died and when we traveled down to Wales for the funeral, we stopped at a service station.

“My husband went into the service station and I suddenly thought to myself, what if he doesn’t come back?

“By the time we had been to the funeral and driven back home, I had planned out the whole book and within two weeks I had written the whole thing.”

She added: “It was like the last gift my friend gave me - she was always so supportive of my writing.”

In the story, Sue introduces Sergeant Mel Daley who is the female lead of her new series, a policewoman with strong instincts, tenacity and a diverting personal life.

A newcomer to psychological thrillers, she says the novel is perfect for fans of author Robert Galbraith and books such as Gone Girl, or those who enjoy TV drama series such as Happy Valley and Tennison.

The author will release Losing Leah on March 22 and recommends West Norfolk readers look out for the nods to the local area in the story.

The paperback will be available in local bookstores and on Amazon for £7.99.