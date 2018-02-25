Night of nostalgia promised as Steampunk steals the show at the Dukes Head in King’s Lynn

West Norfolk is set to host it’s first Steampunk event when a Lynn hotel hosts a day filled with burlesque, comedy, dancing, music and more.

King’s Lynn Steampunk Society Bazaar Convivial 2018 is the first event of this scale to be held by the King’s Lynn Steampunk Society, but organisers are already looking into making it an annual event, writes LUCY RUTHNUM.

Event organiser Selina Lennon said: “Steampunk is a nostalgic look at the future we could have had. In the UK it focuses on the Victorian era, while American influences have more of a futuristic and science-fiction element.

“It’s very popular but it is also still a niche interest. Steampunk hasn’t really reached Lynn yet so it would be nice to have an event like this a bit closer to home.”

She added: “We’re starting small scale but we already have plans to expand it and to make it an annual event.

“There’s an event called the Lincoln Asylum Festival and that is exactly the sort of thing we want to bring to the town.”

The event kicks off between 11am-4pm when the Indoor Steampunk Market will be held at the Dukes Head Hotel, promising fun for the whole family.

This free event is perfect for all ages and families will be able to enjoy entertainment from Soluna Dance and the League of Extreme Madness.

Mrs Lennon said: “Soluna perform a mixture of dance and theatre, free-style dance, where they follow each other’s lead and some choreography, with lots of fun and frolics or dark serious drama that can be mixed with a little Soluna madness. With Soluna expect anything.”

There will even be a parasol duelling workshop held during the afternoon, where everyone can have a go.

Mrs Lennon said: “There will be lots of Steampunk stalls to have a look at and we have a licensed bar if people just want to come along and mingle.”

The fun doesn’t stop there, with An Evening of Vaudeville starting from 6.30pm there will be plenty to keep the audience entertained, from live music and dancing, to comedy and even a mighty Victorian strongman. Comedian Cornelius Porridge will compere the evening’s entertainment.

Mrs Lennon said: “Vaudeville was a really eclectic performance and we’ve tried to incorporate as much as possible but there were so many great acts we just didn’t have the time to feature. We have a great magician in mind for next year’s event but we didn’t have space for him this year.

“We want to give the audience, and any Steam-curious out there, the full range of what Steampunk is and what these events entail.”

Headlining the billing, international showgirl and fire-eating follie, Talulah Blue will wow the audience with vintage style and authentic glamour.

A familiar face on the UK cabaret scene, Talulah has danced on stages from Europe to the Middle East, performing at exclusive parties and even designing costumes for the likes of Cirque Le Soir, ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5 and Marie Claire magazine.

Professor Elemental will bring a wild combination of music and comedy to the stage. Along with more than 10 years of acclaimed albums and live shows, the Professor has also lent his voice to Disney cartoons, charity campaigns, advertisements and much more.

Mrs Lennon said: “He’s very popular in Steampunk, I like to think of him as a gentleman rhymer.”

Sir Leopold Aleksander, also known as The Mighty Moustache, is a true gentleman who will amaze and astound you with feats of strength, prepare to be amused by a most entertaining Victorian style strongman.

Captain Of The Lost Waves and his talented accordion player Muzwell the Mute will bring a music box of tales, unsolved mysteries and hidden gems from the captain’s journey through time.

Organisers are now taking trader bookings for the King’s Lynn Steampunk Society Bazaar Convivial 2018 on September 15.

Mrs Lennon said: “If you are interested in holding a stall during our daytime event please email kl.steampunks@gmail.com to request a booking form. ”

The event is set to take place at the Dukes Head Hotel on September 15, from 6.30pm until late, and tickets are on sale now for £15 per person.

To order tickets, email kl.steampunks@gmail.com

Visit the events page for more details, www.facebook.com/klss.bazaarconvivial/