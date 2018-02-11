Noggin the Nog comes to Downham Market

Have your say

Classic TV show Noggin the Nog is coming to town next week when Downham Arts present the stage version of the show.

Kicking off their 2018 programme of productions,the show will arrive at Downham Town Hall on Wednesday at 2.30pm.

Jackie Westrop, of Downham Arts, said: “We are proud to present the stage version of a TV classic Noggin the Nog.

“It promises to be a wonderful and different take on the family series that was popular from the 1950s onwards .”

Grizzled, worried and utterly charming, Noggin the Nog’s tea-loving Viking hoard of four will arrive and perform an original and wonderful adaptation of Oliver Postgate’s original animated show.

In the stage production audiences will meet English Vikings who will tell the story in a live action format with music and film clips from the original Noggin films and original 1959 children’s TV cartoons.

Tickets are available from No 8 The Old Bookshop, Downham, or directly from the Downham Arts website, www.downhammarketarts.wordpress.com