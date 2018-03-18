Norfolk Symphony Orchestra to impress in French style

Norfolk Symphony Orchestra is bringing the vivid colours and sounds of French Impressionist music to Lynn’s St Nicholas’ Chapel next weekend.

This fabulous era of music breaks many of the traditional rules of counterpoint and harmony, generating strong feelings that make it some of the most powerful and emotional music ever written.

Taking place on Sunday, March 25, show will include works by Debussy, Ravel and Chausson will provide contrasting but equally beautiful expressive styles in a programme conducted by musical director Phillips Hesketh.

Chausson’s Poeme for violin and orchestra is an intense piece for soloist and orchestra alike, this work reflects the melancholy and introspection in Chausson’s character.

Philippa Barton, the orchestra’s leader will be the soloist. Philippa began playing the violin at the age of six.

She studied at the Royal College of Music with Trevor Williams and Dona Lee Croft, during which time she led both the RCM Chamber Orchestra and the Young Musicians’ Symphony Orchestra.

Delighted to be performing Chausson’s Poeme with the NSO, Phillippa said: “It presents plenty of challenges, as some of my pupils can testify, as their eyes pop, looking at the density of the notes!

“Emotionally, I have to distance myself from my normally (hopefully) sunny disposition, finding the depths of despair, but happily returning to a sunnier mood at the end. I am really looking forward to leading the orchestra and audience through this musical journey.”

The concert starts at 3.30pm, book tickets from the box office on 01553 764864, or online at www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk