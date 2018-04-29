NSO promise a feast for the eyes and ears at the Chapel in King’s Lynn

St Nicholas’ Chapel will host a night of stirring music when the Norfolk Symphony Orchestra perform the likes of Schubert and Richard Strauss next month.

Led by musical director Phillip Hesketh, the concert on Saturday, May 19, promises a feast for the eyes and ears as the NSO expands to accommodate all the instrumentalists required, including two harps along with the eight horns for the Strauss.

He said: “Come along to experience a fabulous Saturday evening of live music in the wonderful acoustics of St Nicholas Chapel, which will superbly show off the brass in the Strauss in particular.”

Schubert’s 5th Symphony was written as an escape from the darkness of the world at the time, and is a light and charming work in which he expresses his love for Mozart and better brighter days.

Of Schubert’s seven completed symphonies, this symphony, is the only one in a chamber setting, that is, without trumpets, timpani, or clarinets.

The second half is quite a contrast. The massive and monumental work Ein Heldenleben, (A Hero’s Life), is clearly based on the life of Richard Strauss himself, although he was slow to admit this. The orchestra is vast.

The Hero, played by eight horns, faces his enemies, the critics who he felt were unfair in his early career.

His beloved wife, the singer Pauline de Ahna, takes centre stage, represented by beautiful and extremely virtuosic violin solos. With her by his side he faces his foes and, after a great battle, vanquishes them, retiring afterwards into tranquillity and fulfilment.

Tickets are £16 and the concert starts at 7.30pm. Doors will open at 6.45pm. Tickets are available from the box office on 01553 764864 or online at www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk