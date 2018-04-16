Open auditions to join The Addams Famiy on the King’s Lynn stage

Open auditions are being held at Lynn’s Corn Exchange this Sunday for a youth production of The Addams Family, set to be performed this October.

Youngsters aged seven to 10 can put themselves forward to join the kookiest family in the world by taking on the roles of Morticia, Fester, Lurch, Wednesday or even Gomez.

Auidtions are being held from 10am to 5pm, anyone who wants to audition should visit www.brillianttheatrearts.co.uk/productions to request an audition pack.

Performances of the show are set to take place at Lynn’s Arts Centre this October.

Performances will take place nightly at 7.30pm on October 18, 19 and 20, with a matinee performance at 2.30pm on the Saturday.