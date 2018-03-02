Orchestra to play St Nick’s concert in King’s Lynn

The Norfolk Symphony Orchestra are set to play St Nicholas Chapel later this month featuring the works of Debussy, Ravel and Chausson.

Playing on March 25, at 3.30pm, musical director Phillip Hesketh will be leading the concert in a highly contrasting line-up of works.

Listen out for the beautiful themes of Debussy’s Prelude a L’apres - midi d’un faune and the warmth of Ravel’s Daphnis et Chloe (Suite 2), one of the composer’s most masterful pieces.

Then his Tombeau De Couperin are very sweet and poignant due to their connections with World War One, and in its orchestral setting gives the woodwind some wonderful yet challenging melodies.

Chausson’s Poeme for violin and orchestra is an intense piece for soloist and orchestra alike.

Philippa Barton, the orchestra’s leader will be the soloist.

Tickets are £16 and are available from the box office, call 01553 764864 or online at www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk