King’s Lynn Minster is hosting a patchwork pilgrim coat which is on an ongoing tour across Britain.

The Coat of Hopes is situated at the Minster until February 11, which will include a special exhibition this weekend.

It is made, worn and walked by many hundreds of people during and since the pilgrimage on which it was created - from the south coast of England to the gates of COP 26, the UN climate summit, in Glasgow in autumn 2021.

The coat is made up of pieces of blanket into which people have worked their griefs, remembrances, prayers and hopes for the place they call home.

It has been walked from Ely to Lynn and is currently on display resting in the Trinity Chapel at the Minster.

On Friday, February 7 at 10am the mayor of West Norfolk Cllr Paul Bland will be opening the three-day exhibition of the Coat of Hopes. There will also be a public reception with tea and cakes which everyone is invited to go along to.

During Friday, Saturday and Sunday, there will be stewards on hand to talk about the coat and there will also be a free children’s activity, where they can join in making a section for a ‘Banner of Hope’ to keep in Lynn.

This will then be on display in the Minster during 2025 as a commemoration of the visit, with contributions from local children.

Do you have a story? Email: molly.nicholas@iliffemedia.co.uk