Pensthorpe’s Wild About The Wensum to welcome Nick Baker

TV presenter, author and naturalist, Nick Baker from The Really Wild Show, is set to open Pensthorpe Natural Park’s annual Wild About the Wensum event.

The intrepid explorer and natural history expert who has famously presented Weird Creatures and Springwatch Unsprung on BBC2, will officially open the event and even host a bug hunt for kids on Saturday, May 12.

Deb Jordan, co-owner of Pensthorpe Natural Park, said: “We are thrilled that Nick Baker, someone as passionate about the natural world as we are, will be joining us for our community day.

“Nick shares our enthusiasm for re-engaging with nature and nothing encapsulates our desire to inspire our visitors more than Wild About the Wensum.

“We want to encourage all generations to get outdoors and embrace the delights of nature – it’s accessible to all.”

Wild About the Wensum, now in its twelfth year, is a special one-day event held by the Pensthorpe Conservation Trust with the sole focus on encouraging people of all ages, especially families who often don’t get the chance to be outdoors, to enjoy the beautiful Wensum Valley, within which Pensthorpe Natural Park is located.

Nick Baker said: “Pensthorpe not only boasts a fabulous location within Norfolk’s environment-rich Wensum Valley but it is a great example of an attraction with a cause – keen to do nothing more than encourage visitors to reconnect with the outdoors.

“It’s an ethos which is very close to my heart and I look forward to joining them and being part of the event.”

This year’s theme ‘Hare Today, Gone Tomorrow’ takes a look at the plight of the Hare in the English landscape and celebrates Norfolk as one of the last strongholds for Hares in Britain.

To book tickets or for more information, visit www.pensthorpe.com