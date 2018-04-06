Phil Brooke joins Summer of Jazz in Heacham

Virtuoso guitarist Phil Brooke will return to a Heacham pub this weekend for the second instalment of the venue’s Summer of Jazz programme.

With music from 1.30pm to 4pm on Sunday afternoon, the Fox and Hounds is promising another afternoon not to be missed.

Phil Brooke is the first call accompanist for many of the visiting UK and international jazz stars who appear at Dereham Jazz Society, he also teaches music at Cambridge university.

For this gig he has teamed up with ace clarinetist Pete Oxborough, who has graced the local jazz scene for several decades and is currently featured with Dereham’s popular traditional band, Dixie Mix.

They have recently travelled as support band with Rod Stewart’s uk tour, presenting their happy brand of jazz.

Organiser Mike Smith said: “Think Barney Kessel meets Benny Goodman and you will get some idea of the straight ahead swinging music these two create together.

“The trio is completed by John Clark on double bass, he supplies the foundation for several bands working along the North Norfolk coast and in the Norwich area.”