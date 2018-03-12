Plans for Veterans’ Day celebrations in Bircham Newton

Bircham Newton’s Heritage Centre will be opening throughout the year for visitors to enjoy a unique collection of Royal Air Force memorabilia.

On display are photographs and personal memories of servicemen who served during the former RAF centre’s 44 year history which spans two world wars and the Cold War.

Close by there are also two stone memorials to remember those who served at Bircham Newton and its main satellite airfield near Docking.

The Centre is manned and run entirely by volunteers, many of whom are ex-servicemen or children of service personnel, and will be open to visitors this Easter, on April 1-2.

The centre will open on the May Bank Holiday weekend, May 6-7, and on Veterans’ Day, on Saturday, May 19 from 1pm.

On this date, marking the centerary of the Royal Air Force and the 100th anniversary of the former RAF station at Bircham Newton, there will be a special event for all former servicemen, veterans and their families.

There will be guided tours of the Heritage Centre, an illustrated talk on the role of Bircham Newton, military vehicles and large-scale model aircraft on display all culminating in an end-of-day ceremony when the RAF ensign will be lowered to the sound of the Last Post.

The events will run from 10am to 4pm each day, entrance is free and car parking is provided. Further details online at www.rafbnmp.org