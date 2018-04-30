Players’ auditions open for Oklahoma in King’s Lynn

Auditions are to be held next month for the King’s Lynn Players’ upcoming musical, Oklahoma, which hits the stage this November.

Held at Lynn’s Arts Centre from November 14-17, the Players’ last staged this show 20 years ago and are excited to bring it back to the stage.

Director Sharon Fox said: “I am thrilled to be directing and choreographing this show again. It’s a show full of fun, with great music and a range of great roles for both men and women. It’s also exciting as its 75 years since Oklahoma was first staged on Broadway.”

Anyone interested in taking part should attend the readings on Wednesday, May 2, at 7.30pm, with workshops on Wednesday, May 9 and 16, at 7.30pm.

Auditions will be held on Sunday, May 10, from 10am. All readings, workshops and auditions are being held at Howard Junior School, in Gaywood

Email info@kingslynnplayers.co.uk for more information.