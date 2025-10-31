King’s Lynn Players are about to raise the curtain on their latest production, Titanic - The Musical, at The Alive Corn Exchange in town.

Running from Wednesday, November 12 to Saturday 15, the Players are presenting a show which has won five Tony Awards, including Best Musical on Broadway.

With an epic, majestic score filled with moments of hope, aspiration and heartbreaking intimacy, this musical captures both the triumph and the tragedy of the passengers and crew who sailed on the ill-fated ship of dreams.

Tickets have already been selling well, and director Sharon Fox said: ““What a voyage this has been so far. A cast of more than 50 talented individuals have made this the most enjoyable show to be involved with, and the emotion and drama of Titanic has been coupled with the fun and laughter of rehearsals.

“Don’t miss this wonderful show!”

Tickets are available now from the Alive Corn Exchange box office in person, by calling 01553 764864 or by visiting here.

Tickets are priced between £18 and £20. Group ticket rate available. Sponsored by Lynn News and KL1 Radio.

