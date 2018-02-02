Players to shine with new star of the show

Tickets are now on sale for a show that will take audiences back to their childhood when The Secret Garden comes to Lynn Arts Centre this March.

Following 2017’s sell-out production of Goodnight Mister Tom, the King’s Lynn Players are back with their latest play which has been adapted by Neil Duffield from the classic children’s book by Frances Hodgson Burnett.

Leading lady Freya Golding, who plays Mary in the play, said: “I just love performing! I started dancing at the age of three, and joined Studio 19 at the age of eight studying drama, musical theatre, jazz, ballet, commercial, contemporary and hip hop.

“One of my personal highlights was singing alongside Joe McElderry in Joseph and his Technicolor Dreamcoat. This is my first show for the Kings Lynn Players and I am loving the challenge of playing Mary.”

The Secret Garden tells the story of Mary Lennox who is orphaned in India and sent to Yorkshire, England to live with her uncle, Archibald Craven.

It’s at his mansion that Mary discovers many secrets including a bedridden, crippled cousin, Colin, she never knew she had and a neglected secret garden.

She is determined to bring the garden back to life and to help Colin improve his health and be happy once again.

Tom Clarke, publicity officer for the Players, said: “Rehearsals are going really well, the Players are just back after the Christmas break but they’ll be rehearding two-three times a week until the performances.”

The production marks the start of another busy season for the Players and The Secret Garden was chosen as its play of the year following the huge success of Goodnight Mister Tom.

Mr Clarke said: “When we lock our performances in at the start of the year, we like to look back at previous performances to see what has been popular and Goodnight Mister Tom was one that stood out.”

“The reaction was fantastic and this is another really popular children’s story that we thought would appeal to a different audience.”

Just the first of three performances for the season, the Players will also be producing two musicals including one to celebrate their 75th anniversary.

The first will be their traditional end of year musical which will see performers bringing new life to the classic Oklahoma at Lynn’s Arts Centre.

Mr Clarke said: “It’s been almost 20 years since we last performed Oklahoma and it’s quite traditional compared to the more modern productions we have been doing.”

To celebrate the group’s 75th anniversary, in May they will hold a special production of popular musical, Oliver!, at Lynn’s Corn Exchange.

Mr Clarke said: “It’s a busy season for us but this one is nice because it has a really young cast and that’s a great way for younger actors to get involved with the Players.

“Open auditions will be held for both productions and we are still looking for directors.”

The Secret Garden will take place at Lynn’s Arts Centre from Thursday to Saturday, March 22-24, with evening performances at 7.30pm and a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

Tickets cost £10, or family tickets for £35, from the Corn Exchange box office on 01553 764864 or www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk