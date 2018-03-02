Poetry night will celebrate women in Swaffham

A Swaffham writing group is set to celebrate International Women’s Day by hosting an evening’s readings of poetry and prose.

Iceni Rural Writers will hold their Women and Words night on Thursday, joined by award-winning poet Heidi Williamson, who will read from her collections ‘Electric Shadow’ and ‘The Print Museum’.

Organiser Leah Spencer said: “This will be a great opportunity for the writers in our group to share their work with a wider audience. There will also be an open mic slot for other local writers.

“If you would like to read please contact me on 01366 328536.”

The event is supported by Swaffham Town Council.

Women and Words takes place on Thursday, March 8 at 7.30pm in the Pedlar Suite of the George Hotel Swaffham.

Tickets are £5.00 from Ceres Bookshop Swaffham or by calling 01366 328536, or on the door.