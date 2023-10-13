Children in Lynn will have the chance to meet a popular Paw Patrol character tomorrow.

On Saturday, The Entertainer store in Lynn is offering fans of the courageous pup Skye the chance to meet her at regular intervals between 10am – 4pm.

What’s more, little ones can expect a pup-tacular high-five and hug from Skye while capturing the paw-fect snap.

Skye will visit The Entertainer at the weekend

Skye will be at the store in Lynn’s Vancouver Quarter for one day only before she dashes off to re-join the Paw Patrol gang for another action-packed adventure, so guests are advised to arrive in plenty of time for the chance to meet and greet one of the world’s most popular pups.

The Entertainer’s Paw Patrol meet and greet is free-of-charge and provides families with a budget-friendly, fun-filled day out, where children can pose for photos with their favourite furry friend.

Craig Lowe, events coordinator at The Entertainer, said: “We know that children of all ages love Paw Patrol, so we are certain that this event will be incredibly popular.

“This is a great opportunity for little ones to meet their Paw Patrol hero and have some fun in-store.”