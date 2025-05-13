A team of acrobats, gravity-defying aerialists and extraordinary hand balancers are putting on a show as a popular circus returns to town.

Circus Ginnett, which has been coming to Lynn for more than 200 years, will be back this Wednesday for five days, but at a new location in The Walks.

The circus, which has a brand new big top, has a thrilling new show for this year, pushing the boundaries of artistry, acrobatics, and wonder.

There will be hand-balancing acts

This season promises an unforgettable experience, combining the timeless magic of traditional circus acts with cutting-edge performances that will captivate audiences of all ages.

The 2025 circus season will debut with a range of awe-inspiring acts, including “world-class” acrobats, gravity-defying aerialists, “extraordinary” hand balancers, contortionists, and the mischief of Luke the clown.

Additionally, a new generation of talented performers is joining the ranks, bringing fresh creativity and energy to the beloved performances.

A brand new show is coming to The Walks

Lisandra Austin from the circus said: “We are back with a brand new show and a brand new big top as well.

“There has not been a circus at The Walks for quite a few years, and we are very excited to be able to be the ones that bring this tradition back to The Walks.”

This is the fifth year of the circus supporting the NHS Charities Together and donating all profits from its opening days throughout the season to them.

There will be acrobatic acts to amaze the audience

On the opening day tomorrow (Wednesday), the circus will have a performance at 6.30pm as well as on Thursday.

On Friday, it will be 4.30pm and 7pm. Saturday, there will be two shows – 2pm and 5pm - and on Sunday, there is one at 12pm.

Anyone who quotes ‘Lynn News’ when booking will be able to get their tickets for £7 each.

Tickets can be booked by calling 07562 450045 or by visiting the Ticket Source website.