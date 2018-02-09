Popular comedian extends his UK tour

Have your say

Due to popular demand Lynn regular Reginald has extended the critically acclaimed UK Tour of Some People Vs Reginald D Hunter.

During the 15 years he has lived in the UK, Reginald’s searingly honest material has garnered him a popular fanbase that spans the generations.

In the past twelve months he has appeared in a critically acclaimed tour of the UK and Ireland, a sell-out Edinburgh Festival Fringe season and has performed across Europe.

Now fans will once again have the opportunity to see him play Lynn’s Corn Exchange, alongside support act Pete Johansson, on Tuesday, February 27.

Tickets are now on sale for £24.50, and these are available from the box office on 01553 764864 or online.