Lynn’s True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum will be holding the 25th series of its popular True’s Talks every Thursday at 1pm from February 2 to March 23, 2023.

Admission is free (although donations are welcome) but places are limited, so booking is essential, from January 10, when the museum reopens after Christmas closing.

The talks cover a variety of local history subjects from ‘Disastrous Floods in King’s Lynn 1374-1953’, to St Faith’s Gaywood, Fenland railways and growing up in North End.

True's Yard Fisherfolk Museum

Line-up, February – 2: ‘Disastrous Floods in King’s Lynn 1374-1953’ by Dr Paul Richards;

9: ‘Fenland Railways’ by Tony Kirby;

16: ‘St Faith’s Gaywood: a church with more than meets the eye’ by Liz James;

23: ‘The Fenland Merchant Revisited’ by Dr Michael Gilbert;

March – 2: ‘Living with aliens: the immigrant community in late medieval Lynn’ by Susan Maddock;

9: ‘Henry Despenser, Bishop of Norwich: Aspects of a Military Career’ by Dr John Alban;

16: ‘Oh yes, that reminds me: More memories of growing up in the North End’ by Alan Castleton;

23: ‘Slices of Bacon’- Sir Nathaniel (1546-1622), his family, his homes and his papers’ by Dr Alan Metters.

Deputy manager, Rebecca Rees, said: “Our talks continue to be incredibly popular and get booked up quickly. We hope our audiences will enjoy the diverse range of topics in this series. Thanks to the support of Norfolk Community Foundation and the Community Hot Spot Fund we will be able to provide a warm space for these free talks.”

The talks programme is part of a series of events connected with the Museum’s Pat Midgley Research Centre, which received Heritage Lottery Funding in 2015. Facilities for local and family history research include a reference library, archive rooms, a reading room and the town’s only sound archive.

In November 2022 True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum was awarded funding from Norfolk Community Foundation through the Community Hot Spot Fund to support subsidised hot drinks and a warm space open five days a week (Tuesday-Saturday 10am-4pm).

It will also help provide activities for the community to enjoy while they keep warm such as True’s Talks, Family History classes, books, board games and newspapers. Plus, for families free early learning classes for under 5’s (various dates) and Dungeon and Dragons on Saturday morning.

Places are available to book from Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

For more information contact the Museum on 01553 770479 or email info@truesyard.co.uk.