As the cooler days of autumn approach, a garden centre is inviting families and gardening enthusiasts to its store for free monthly ‘Grow How’ sessions.

Dobbies’s Garden Centre at the Hardwick in Lynn is holding sessions throughout September which provide a welcoming space for gardeners of all ages and skill levels to learn, share, and get growing.

The series of informal workshops will take place at the store on the first Saturday of the month, then every Wednesday throughout September at 10.30am and 3.30pm.

The Dobbies store at the Hardwick industrial estate in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

The 15-minute demonstrations, led by Dobbies' colleagues, are packed with practical tips and Q&A sessions, making them useful for anyone looking to learn more about gardening.

September’s workshop, Getting Ready for Spring in September, is all about preparing for a burst of springtime colour as Dobbies takes delivery of over six million spring flowering bulbs across its stores.

Participants will discover the best bulbs for spring displays, including top picks for the season - tulips, daffodils and crocuses.

Attendees will learn how to create a “beautiful bulb lasagne”, a technique of layering different bulbs in one pot, ensuring a continuous bloom from early spring into the summer.

This method is ideal for small spaces and adds a splash of colour to patios and balconies.

The workshops will also cover essential tips, such as choosing bulbs for cut flowers, selecting the best bulbs for pots, and understanding the proper planting depths to ensure healthy growth.

Dobbies’ horti manager Simon Jefferey is looking forward to helping people to get out into their gardens during September in preparation for spring.

He said: “These Grow How sessions in our Lynn store are a fantastic way for families to bond over gardening.

“We love seeing kids get involved, planting their first bulbs and eagerly awaiting the flowers.

“It's a great introduction to the joys of gardening, an opportunity to connect with nature and get inspired for the seasons ahead no matter your experience."

For more information about the Grow How sessions and to book a spot, visit www.dobbies.com/events.

