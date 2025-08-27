An opening preview event of a new exhibition has been hailed a great success.

Artist Elizabeth Inger invited guests to celebrate her exhibition ‘At the Cliff Edge’ on display at Lynn’s Chequer House Gallery.

West Norfolk mayor Cllr Andy Bullen, fellow artists, family and friends supported the event at the King Street venue.

Karina Stibbards with artist Elizabeth Inger, right

A gallery spokesperson said guests left glowing reviews including “inspirational, beautiful paintings, just wonderful, wow and fantastic’’ being among the messages in a comments book.

Elizabeth’s exhibition runs until Sunday, September 7 and visitors are also welcome to browse through her inspirational sketch book in the gallery’s reading area.

Cotton rag mounted prints are also available of all the original artworks on show for visitors to purchase.

Artist Elizabeth Inger and family at the preview

Elizabeth said “At the Cliff Edge is my collection of paintings exploring erosion of the cliffs and landslides at Happisburgh and Overstrand.

“I was inspired by the distressed and layered images and abstract quality of the cliffs. I found myself captivated by the fragile beauty of the landscape and the wonderful shapes, textures and colours of the eroding cliffs.

“And I simultaneously observed the brutal reality of villagers losing their homes and personal treasures to coastal erosion.

“These paintings are my tribute to all those working to protect and support the people in these coastal villages.’’

Preview event visitors looking at Elizabeth's sketch book in the reading area

The exhibition by the popular local abstract artist can be viewed during gallery opening hours - Wednesday to Sunday, 11am to 5pm. Entry is free and children are welcome.