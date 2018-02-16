Pubs and spirits in King’s Lynn

Guaranteed to have visitors in high spirits, True’s Yard Museum is hosting two special events this month.

Kicking off next week, on Thursday, February 22, from 6-8.30pm, there will be another Introduction to the Paranormal Evening.

The museum is said to have 36 ghosts and ghost expert, Rob Clapperton, will be using special technology to try to locate the supernatural, with an opportunity for you to try yourself. Tickets are £5 and include a hot drink.

On Monday, February 26, from 6-7pm, CAMRA chairman Jeff Hoyle will be giving a talk for King’s Lynn Cocktail Week on ‘The Decline of the English Pub’. Tickets are £5 and include refreshments.

To book, call 01553 770479 or info@truesyard.co.uk