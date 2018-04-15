Punk rockers host free Sunday show in King’s Lynn

Former Battle of the Bands competitors Ducking Punches (pictured above) are heading to Lynn for a special fre concert this Sunday as part of their UK tour.

The four-piece punk rock band from Norwich supported Frank Turner on his European tour, and recently sold out Norwich Arts Centre.

With nearly 1,000 shows under their belt, their storytelling songs weave between love and death, friendship and mental illness.

This Sunday, they are set to play The Wildfowler Pub, on Gayton Road, with support from 6pm to 10pm.

Their support act for the night are six-piece alternative alt band, Kingdom Keys, who hail from Lynn and Norwich.

More information at www.facebook.com/duckingpunchesuk/