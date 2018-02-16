Rare snowdrop display fundraiser at East Lexham

Visitors will have a rare opportunity to see one of Norfolk’s most spectacular, and private, snowdrop displays this Sunday when it is opened in aid of the county’s sight loss charity.

The stunning gardens of Lexham Hall at East Lexham, with their carpets of snowdrops and aconites, will be opened up from 11am to 4pm. Not normally open to visitors, all proceeds will go to the Norfolk and Norwich Association for the Blind.

Donna Minto, fundraiser at the NNAB, said: “Lexham Hall is a beautiful and historic building surrounded by spacious gardens which are the home to thousands of snowdrops, and this is a rare chance to see this spectacular display.

“We are extremely grateful to the Foster family for agreeing to open up their private gardens to visitors, and for supporting the work the NNAB does to help visually-impaired people throughout the county.”

Originally laid out in the 18th century, the formal gardens at Lexham were totally destroyed during the Second World War, and were redesigned and replanted between 1948 and 1986 by Mrs William Foster with the help of Dame Sylvia Crowe and Jim Russell. The gardens contain many hundreds of different species of plants, shrubs and trees.

Entry is £6, with under 12s free. The NNAB will also be providing teas, coffees, soup and homemade cakes and scones.

More details at http://www.nnab.org.uk/fundraising/fundraising-events/lexham-snowdrop-walk