Recycling issues the focus of new exhibit in King’s Lynn

Bringing a whole new meaning to the word ‘recycling’, a Rotterdam artist will be bringing his latest exhibition to a Lynn gallery next month.

TrashArt will feature the latest works in sculpture and assemblage by Jan Eric Visser at GroundWork, from March 9 to June 2, co-inciding with British Science Week.

In a British Science Week project, Waste Transformed, Jan Eric Visser will create sculpture from the waste of River Ouse, funded by the British Science Association.

The artist said: “To me it feels like we are burning our future as I look upon waste as our collective capital of the future.

“Fortunately, my waste is safe in the interior of my creations, waiting for future generations to excavate the valuable resources.”

Starting his career by creating art from discarded newspaper and wax in 1987, Visser reflected on the potential beauty in waste.

Beginning with his own household waste paper and card, packaging and newsprint delivered through his door Visser transforms waste in to sculptural forms for artistic and social statement.

He explores the materials through through surface and colour, scale and shape, and the ethics of production.

For TrashArt he has created a new body of work, which includes abstract figures, utilitarian and purely aesthetic form, ethical and moral aspects of the theme currently in a group show, Lost in Garbage at the Verbeke Foundation, Westakker.

Upstairs at GroundWork will show The Surrey Hills, a work in film and installation by artist duo, Henry Bragg, documenting a landfill site through the eyes and words of the JCB driver, and Gina Glover’s The Entangled Bank, a series of photographs of squashed cans and drinks containers, showing the detritus of modern consumerism. It will also include 4Transform, a group of women who have suffered domestic abuse.

Further events, talks and a writing course will be held in April and May on the Politics and Poetry of Waste and Art, more information at www.groundworkgallery.com