In his weekly That’s Entertainment column, Andy Tyler looks at some exciting upcoming events...

As you pass under the bridge that runs across Broad Street in Lynn’s town centre, do glance up at the impressive Hansa murals recently officially displayed at a ceremony last Friday by Lynn’s deputy mayor Cllr Andy Bullen.

Lynn is a member of The New Hanseatic League, an organisation that reconnects with the Hanseatic group of Northern European trading towns that flourished for more than 400 years in the 12th, 13th, 14th, and 15th centuries, and the murals help to celebrate this.

True’s Yard Museum

There is a newly re-formed Hanseatic Club in Lynn, which those interested can join – for more information and how to join, contact Dr Paul Richards at: p.richlynn@btinternet.com

Naturally, this week my book recommendation has to be Dr Richards’ new book, as mentioned last week. It’s entitled ‘King’s Lynn- A Potted History’, published by Amberley and he will be signing copies at True’s Yard Museum tomorrow between 11am and 1pm. The book’s a must for all those interested in local history, all the basics are well covered - it’s certainly a page-turner.

Details of all the fine entertainment that can be enjoyed at Lynn’s Alive Corn Exchange between May and June this year have just been revealed. The latest brochure is now available locally with a cover that has a prominent image of Jools Holland, who performs with his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra in July as part of the King’s Lynn Festival. Not to be missed.

Don’t forget the many films shown at The Alive Corn Exchange Cinema, and the special showings for senior citizens in the daytime. Together with Lynn’s Majestic Cinema and the Community Cinema Club, film buffs and the local public are well served when it comes to cinema in our area.

Over in Hunstanton, The Princess Theatre is offering a musical menu including the melodies of Tom Jones, Michael Jackson, The BeeGees and ABBA at gigs all held between April 6 and 12. For details and tickets, phone 01485 532252 now.

Following on from my mention of exciting events coming to Lynn’s St Nicholas’ Chapel in the near future, I give advance notice of two events taking place in May. They are Retro Party Nights, covering the 80s, 90s and 00s. May 16 and 17 are the dates for your diary. Visit: info@retropartyexperience.co.uk for further information.

Again, advance notice of some first-class musical events, this time being held at Lynn Minster. Mid-May concertgoers can enjoy A Night at the Opera by candlelight, and in June, more music by candlelight, this time the popular classics, Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and Vaughan Williams’ The Lark Ascending. A Mozart Overture starts the programme. Details to follow!

More retrospective musical entertainment is being presented in aid of East Anglian Air Ambulance at Hunstanton Town Hall between 1pm and 3pm on the afternoon of Thursday, April 24. The gig is entitled: A Musical Afternoon with Margaritaville 50s, 60s and Country Music. Entry is £4 cash only, Tea and Coffee £1. Contact Dinky David on: 07787 966000 for details.

For lovers of amateur theatre, MAD (Melody Allsorts of Downham) is presenting Noel Coward’s comedy classic Blithe Spirit on Friday, April 18 to Sunday, April 20. Performances are at 7.30pm, Friday 18, 2.30pm and 7.30pm Saturday 19, and 2.30pm on the Sunday.

The performances will be held at Downham Methodist Church Hall. Tickets are available at No.8 The Old Book Shop or by visiting: www.ticketsource.co.uk/melody-allsorts-of-downham

Brian Slater is giving what should be a fascinating talk on ‘World Famous Photographs: Images that shaped our culture’. West Winch Village Hall is the venue, and the talk starts at 2.30pm. Thursday, April 10 is the date for your diary. Non-members entrance is £10. To become a member and/or pay a subscription, contact 01366 328648.

Lastly, don’t forget the King’s Lynn Festival Chorus and British Sinfonietta will perform works by Britten and Rutter at Lynn’s Minster at 7pm tomorrow. Tickets available from 01553 764864.