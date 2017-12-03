Review: A Fanfare for Christmas, St Nicholas Chapel, King’s Lynn

Review: A Fanfare for Christmas; King’s Lynn Festival Chorus, St Nicholas Chapel, Lynn

The lights have been switched on, the panto is nearly here and now King’s Lynn Festival Chorus have given its annual Yuletide concert to officially get West Norfolk in seasonal mood.

Children of St Martha's Primary and Churchill Park sing with the King's Lynn Festival Chorus at the Fanfare for Christmas concert given by King's Lynn Festival Choruse at St Nicholas Chapel in Lynn

An almost-sold audience of more than 500 packed into the chapel for the evening tonight (Sunday) for a varied programme under the baton of KLFC musical director Tom Appleton and featuring some old friends returning.

Five-piece ensemble Mardi Brass were back with their precision playing and humour.

And former Springwood High School student and Festival Chorus member Alexandra Ferrari (nee Saunders), was back as a soloist in her own right after forging a successful career as a soprano, which sees her now as a singer with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Her crystal clear voice on Once in Royal David’s City and other carols were a real highlight of the evening.

Mardi Brass at St Nicholas Chapel, Lynn.Fraser Tannock, Jonathan Hassan, Jeff Miller, Stephanie Dyer and Edward Maxwell

Carols sung by choir and audience included Hark The Herald Angels Sin, God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen, Away in a Manger and O Come All Ye Faithful

The 85-strong choir was put through its paces by Mr Appleton with a challenging six-part rendition of seasonal Benjamim Britten music.

This built to an impressive climax in A Boy was Born with In The Bleak Mid-Winter and Noel.

But on the whole, this was a night of light-hearted celebration of the forthcoming season.

Alexandra Ferrari

The choir of Churchill Park School invited us to Come Dance with Me before the choir of St Martha’s Catholic Primary staged a scene-stealing performance with a John Lewis-inspired set featuring songs from previous year’s adverts, Elton John’s Your Song, Guns and Roses’s Sweet Child of Mine and Lily Allen’s Someone to Rely On.

Let’s face it, nothing says Christmas more than a John Lewis ad these days so that was spot on!

There was still time for Churchill Park and St Martha’s to come together for a spirited version of Silent Night, a musical quiz from Mardi Brass and a rousing finish when all three choirs came together to sing The Twelve Days of Christmas.

It all passed too quickly on a really enjoyable night that everyone really loved.

Mark Leslie