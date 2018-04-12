REVIEW: Avenue Q, Guildhall, King’s Lynn Operatic and Dramatic Society

Irreverant, saucy, sassy and funny – Avenue Q made its bow on the amateur stage in Lynn last night with a bravura performance by KLODs.

The show premiered off Broadway back in 2003 and then had a long run on the Great White Way and in the West End.

But it has had a very limited life released to amateur groups and this is one of the first productions following its re-release.

Avenue Q follows the arrival in New York of innocent abroad and fresh-outta-college kid Princeton in New York City.

Ending up at the rougher end of town, he happens across cheap lodgings at Avenue Q, where the supervisor is Gary Coleman (yes, the little chap from Diff’rent Strokes), Kate Monster and Trekkie Monster (no relation!)

Some parts are played by humans; some played by actors holding Muppet-style hand-puppets.

The titles of the songs, delivered in a singalong manner belying the ironic lyrics indicate the tone of the piece; If You Were Gay, Everyone’s A Little Bit Racist, The Internet Is For Porn, I’m Not Wearing Underwear Today and My Girlfriend Who Lives In Canada.

One song, You Can Be As Loud As The Hell You Want, is delivered by the cast to accompany enthusiastic coupling between the Kate and Princeton puppets. No wonder the show is for over-14s!

Billy Garner as Princeton hits the right note as the conflicted Princeton with singing honours going to the sweet voice of Grace Burton as Kate.

Other principal puppet roles are taken by Chris Hiam (Nicky), Kieeren Davies (Rod), Trekkie Monster (Josh Chilvers), Laura Thomas (Lucy), Bad Idea Bear Boy (Ashley Mullinger) and Bad Idea Bear Girl (Laura Farr).

Also starring in the ‘human’ roles are Tobie Fysh (Brian), Jenny Coleman (Christmas Eve) and Ellie Hiam (Gary Coleman). All deserve plaudits.

The opening night audience was a bit sparse, which was a pity. This was funny, well sung and directed at great pace by director Hayley Dennis.

The show continues tonight and through to Saturday.

Mark Leslie