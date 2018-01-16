REVIEW: Dance To The Music, King’s Lynn Corn Exchange

Dance to the Music,

Corn Exchange, Lynn

Strictly Come Dancing star Kristina Rihanoff and her troupe of dazzling dancers brought some much-needed glamour and glitz to town with this lively step through the modern history of dance last night.

Starting in the 1920s, and taking in everything from the foxtrot to break dancing and Benny Goodman to Ed Sheerhan, this was a jaunty examination of what make dance want us all want to sing.

Kristina was joined on stage by Strictly companion Robin Windsor and some other fine dancers in Oksana Platero, Jonathan Platero, Dharmesh Patel, Julia Cheng, Julia Ruiz Fernandez and Dom Le Brun.

All deserve a mention, because although Kristina is the undoubted star of the show – your eyes are definitely drawn to her when she is on stage – it was very much an ensemble piece.

The hosts and much of the musical accompianment came from singers X-Factor star Christopher Maloney and the delightful Beth Sherburn.

Both impressed with their vocal dexterity as they handled an eclectic mix of eras and musical styles with aplomb.

It wasn’t just a stroll through the Great American Songbook, although there were plenty of those there, but there were some surprises in there (even an appearance by Simon Cowell) and I found some of the best sets were indeed with 21st-century tracks.

The cast struggled a little to warm up a rather flat audience but an enjoyable show overall, the first of several appearances by Strictly stars this year in Lynn.

Mark Leslie