Review - Meeting the man behind the stories, Levison Wood

A packed Corn Exchange left adventure traveler Levison Wood blushing on Thursday night after ladies in the audience questioned whether he was single.

After being held at gunpoint, arrested on five continents and chased by crocodiles, the author and the star of Channel 4 docmentaries such as Walking the Nile, was in fits of laughter over the advances.

An Evening With Levison Wood gave a fascinating, behind-the-scenes look at the man behind the camera and proved very popular with a huge crowd braving the cold for the show.

Tackling topics such as conservation and poaching, and talking about his experiences in the Middle East, the content was dark at times but delivered with a comedic edge.

Giving an interactive experience, Wood accompanied his stories with clips and outtakes from his television programmes, and even footage of the serious car crash he had in Nepal.

Throughout his talk, Wood continued to emphasise that his favourite part of travel was the people he had met along the way.

Further proof of this emerged when long-time friend and fellow adventurer from Walking The Nile, Alberto, was invited to join him onstage from the audience to applause.

Wood’s seven-date tour will take him to Dunfermline next. by Lucy Ruthnum