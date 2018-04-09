Review: Ronnie Scott All Stars, King’s Lynn Arts Centre

Ronnie Scott’s All Stars,

Guildhall, King’s Lynn

Jazz enthusiasts packed St George’s Guildhall on Friday (April 6) to enjoy Ronnie Scott’s All Stars’ celebration of the Great American Songbook.

At the last event of King’s Lynn Festival’s autumn/winter programme, the sell-out audience revelled in the performance of influential American popular music and jazz standards from the early 20th century.

They also celebrated some of the many jazz greats such as Miles Davis, Ella Fitzgerald, Oscar Peterson and Sonny Rollins who performed at Ronnie Scott’s world-famous jazz club in London – and, of course, the man himself.

Alex Garnett (saxophone), James Pearson (piano), Sam Burgess (bass) and Chris Higginbottom (drums) were joined by Natalie Williams (vocals) for sparkling renditions of a wide variety of music including numbers made famous by Rodgers and Hammerstein, Blossom Dearie and Nina Simone.

The band asked the audience if they had visited the London club and a show of hands revealed that many had – but they clearly have an insatiable appetite for the genre and were delighted to enjoy it all over again.