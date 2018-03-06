Review - The Kite Runner, Theatre Royal, Norwich

This is a powerful evening out - pretty harrowing and thought provoking which is exactly what the author wanted.

This stage adaptation remains true to the original (and multi-million best selling) book by Khaled Hosseini and deals with the complex and disturbing story of Afghanistan and its people.

By throwing a spotlight on one boy, many layers and themes are interwoven but all within the framework of the country’s disintegration. There is a father son relationship, a genuinely terrifying bully, a childhood friendship, class, race, and more, all examined as we learn about the country’s traditions, heritage and present day struggles.

Raj Ghatak is superlative as Amir, the privileged child who seeks atonement for a early mistake. He is a great storyteller, looking back on his moral journey, while Jo Ben Ayed is totally convincing as the downtrodden yet relentlessly loyal Hassan. It is his tragedy that is most heart breaking.

This is an in depth piece, heightened by glorious live music on traditional tabla drums, which left many of the audience in tears, and it is shocking to think that atrocities such as those exposed on the stage are still being committed today.

Sarah Hardy

The show continues until Saturday. Visit www.theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk for more