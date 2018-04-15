Review: The Mob delight and engage in King’s Lynn show

Once again ‘The Lavender Hill Mob Theatre Company’ has entertained us with great aplomb and enthusiasm, this time with their special take on the classic tale of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

The large cast, consisting of people from all age groups and with a wide variety of talents, sang, danced and performed with enthusiasm and feeling, with enough humour and variety to engage all. We were all delighted and relieved when good conquered evil by its conclusion.

I was especially delighted to see some of the very youngest members of the cast perform with amazing energy and talent.

One of the company’s patrons, Warwick Davis, contributed by playing the part of the mirror, and, of course, I must praise Les Miles, Tim Rock, John Wrigley, Zoe Adams, Reg Clarke and Jamie John for all the tireless work they do behind the scenes.

Thanks to all involved, here’s to A Christmas Story in November.