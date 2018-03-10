Rock Choir join Tenors onstage in Hunstanton

West Norfolk Rock Choir are once again joining number one selling operatic trio, Tenors Unlimited on stage later this month at Hunstanton’s Princess Theatre.

Over 60 members from Rock Choir West Norfolk, based across Downham, Fakenham, Hunstanton, Lynn and Wisbech, will be joining Tenors Unlimited.

Mike Tandy, leader, said: “It promises to be a fantastic show. We’re all looking forward to singing some of the classics with this talented trio.”

Tenors Unlimited - Songs from Venice to Vegas will be at the Princess Theatre in Hunstanton, on Sunday, March 25, from 7.30pm.

This is part of their UK tour, fresh from their recent chart-topping success with, Who is He? in aid of The Salvation Army which went in at number one on the iTunes classical chart.

Tenors Unlimited’s wide-ranging repertoire includes the ever popular classics La Donna E Mobile, The Pearl Fishers Duet and Nessun Dorma, interspersed with crooner and pop favourites such as Ed Sheeran’s Thinking Out Loud, Sting’s Fragile and Freddie Mercury and Montserrat Caballe’s Barcelona.

There will be classics such as Volare and Moon River, as well as songs written by Tenors Unlimited themselves which include Senza di Te, a track from their current album, The Journey, as well as the title tracks to their previous albums Brand New Day and Viva La Vita.

Jem Sharples from Tenors Unlimited said: “We perform a wide repertoire of all music so there is sure to be something for everyone.”

Tickets cost £21.50 and are available now. To book, visit www.princess hunstanton.co.uk or call the box office on 01485 532252.