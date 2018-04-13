Rock on!Battle heads back to Downham Market

The judges face another hard decision as Battle of the Bands returns to Downham Market Club tomorrow night for another strong and varied heat.

Pitting the talents of original and cover acts from across Cambridgeshire and Norfolk against each other, audiences can expect a brilliant night’s entertainment featuring rock, metal and indie.

First up is independent singer/songwriter Oscar Corney, from Cambridge, who has supported the likes of JP Cooper, St Paul & The Broken Bones, Lucy Spraggan and Hunter & The Bear.

Developing his own unique songwriting style and voice, he has also released singles with electronic artists Keeno, Moe Aly and Cumminz.

Glitchers are a two-piece heavy rock act and left wing activists who use music tell their story and fly the flag for Labour.

Jake and Dom, both former members of Shock Hazard, have toured all over Europe and can also be seen jumping from their van with drums and guitar to play impromptu shows on marches all over London.

Indie alternative band, The Fifths hail from Cambridgeshire and are the new kids on the block, having only fully formed in December 2017.

Their first home-recorded demo, They Should, is now available on Souundcloud, and the band have previously played venues including Cambridge Junction.

Peterborough four-piece Cubans and Cognac are a fresh band playing their own style of rock, taking inspiration from bands such as Alter Bridge, Guns N’ Roses, Foo Fighters, Biffy Clyro, Paramore and Velvet Revolver.

Running 7.30-11.30pm, the free event is open to all.

The heat follows last weekend’s double instalment of Twisted Melon Battle of the Bands, held at venues in Lynn and Downham, the competition was fierce as bands took to the stage to compete for a chance to perform at Festival Too.

Saturday night’s heat saw Powderhead progressing to the semi-finals. Onlooker Jon Seymour said: “What a night it was, and my ears were still ringing on Sunday.”

On Sunday, the competition headed to Downham Market Club for heat nine’s diverse mix of music, with a line-up featuring Swamp The John Preston Tribute Band, The Collective and Dishy Tangent, who took the winning spot.