Round Table to host King's Lynn Gin Festival this weekend to raise funds for good causes

A gin festival is set to be held at St Nicholas’ Chapel in Lynn this weekend, which will promote local businesses while raising funds for good causes, organisers have said.

The King’s Lynn Gin Festival, organised by King’s Lynn and District Round Table 54, takes place this evening and tomorrow evening, from 7.30pm to 10.30pm, with more than 30 different gins on offer from 11 companies.

The festival is now in its second year, after a successful first event last year, which raised around £11,500 for good causes.

Organiser Amrinder Chana, of King’s Lynn and District Round Table 54, said: “On Friday night one gin company will be launching a brand new flavour, and only three people currently know what that flavour is.”

On arrival, guests will be handed their own Gin Festival glass and a brochure telling them about all of the available gins.

The bars operate on a token system, with each token costing £5, which will pay for a double measure of gin, garnish and a Fever Tree mixer.

Mr Chana added: “How it works is very good value for money.”

Live music will be provided at the event from The Baroness and The Bear.

Guests will be able to purchase bottles of their favourite products at the end of the evenings.

At a capacity of 350 for each evening, Saturday’s session is sold out, but tickets are still available for this evening’s session.

Tickets cost £15 and are available to buy online by searching ‘King’s Lynn Gin Festival’ on www.eventbrite.co.uk, and organisers expect a limited number to be available on the door.