Royal visitor set to steal the show in Outwell

Outwell will welcome an international visitor next week, when the Emperor of Japan joins an Upwell theatre group onstage in The Mikado.

Staged at Outwell Methodist Church on April 12-14, the Upwell Gilbert and Sullivan Society are putting on one of Gilbert and Sullivan’s most popular operas.

Rehearsals are well underway for the show, which contains some of the best known numbers including Three Little Maids from School, A Wandering Minstrel and Tit Willow. The ninth of 14 collaborations between Gilbert and Sullivan.

The story tells of Nanki-Poo, the son of the Mikado, who has fled the royal court because he has the misfortune to be loved by the elderly and overpowering Katisha. He now travels the country disguised as a wandering minstrel. Needless to say matters get totally out of hand and get much worse before they get better. However, in true Gilbert and Sullivan style the opera ends on a happy note.

Tickets for the show cost £7.50 for adults and £4 for children, they are available from 01945 773070.

Visit www.upwellgands.weebly.com for more information about the show and the theatre group.