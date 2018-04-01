Sandringham Craft Show is back for a third round

The Sandringham Craft Fair is back next month in its third year as the leading event for the region, promising the very finest in artisan crafts.

A fun day out for the whole family, Just Crafts is a craft show specifically for artists, designers and crafters who design and make their own products, taking place April 20-22.

Here you will see some of the best in the country, demonstrating their talents, giving visitors the opportunity to buy a unique piece of creativity for your home or garden.

This year promises to be the best ever, with working craft demonstrations from experts in glassblowing, chainsaw carving and bodging. If you’re not familiar with this craft, a bodger essentially makes chair legs and braces, using a string powered lathe.

Other attractions include demonstrations by blacksmiths, woodturners, corn dolly makers, fabric weavers and, one of the favourites, bee keeping.

The food hall will host a wide range of food and drink, cheeses, wines, real ales, meats, pastries, cakes, cider and Mediterranean fare from regional and national producers and retailers.

This is very popular with visitors who can sample and buy a whole range of local and regional artisan products. With a ‘taste before you buy’ approach, visitors are sure to find something here they want to take home.

For more information visit www.sandringhamcraftshow.co.uk