The Arts Society King’s Lynn, TASKL, will be holding the second lecture of their new season on Thursday, October 13 when Jacky Klein presents an illustrated talk entitled ‘Splendours and Secrets of the Royal Collection’.

The UK’s Royal Collection contains over a million objects – paintings and works on paper, tapestries, furniture and jewels, photographs and decorative arts, and this talk reveals the dramatic histories, plots and intrigue of some of the most unexpected and spectacular objects that make up one of the world’s most important art collections.

Jacky Klein is an art historian, writer and broadcaster, and will be a familiar to many as she has presented a range of television programmes for the BBC including ‘Britain’s Lost Masterpieces’ and is also a regular contributor to BBC Radio 4's arts review programme, 'Front Row'. Amongst her publications is a bestselling book on British artist Grayson Perry.

TASKL. The Royal Collection at Buckingham Palace.

“The subject of this lecture will surely appeal to many as we get a unique opportunity to look behind the scenes of this very special collection,” explained TASKL chairman Stuart Dimmock. “We are also looking forward to welcoming such a renowned speaker to our group. We are particularly fortunate that all our lecturers are accredited by the Arts Society, so are consistently of excellent quality.”

TASKL meets once a month on the second Thursday from September to May and anyone is welcome to become a member for just £52 a year or you can go along to individual lectures as a guest for £10.

Anyone interested in finding out more about TASKL can visit their website at www.theartssocietykingslynn.org.uk or to join the Society contact the membership secretary on 01366 328648 or email info@theartssocietykingslynn.org.uk.