Shout 4 Shelter campaign launched to help West Norfolk charities

The plight of the homeless has inspired a whole community to unite and hold a special fundraising event to support two West Norfolk charities.

The Shout 4 Shelter event will provide a day of music and entertainment, thanks to talented musicians and volunteers who have donated their time to help raise funds for The Purfleet Trust and West Norfolk Deaf Association (WNDA).

The event has been organised by Bob Bones, Tom Ryan and Yve Mary Barwood, who has personal links to both of the charities.

She said: “I volunteer with WNDA and run a regular songwriter night to raise funds for them and the Purfleet Trust helped me find housing when I was homeless. I couldn’t have asked for a better support team, the work they do is absolutely magnificent.”

The trio were inspired after hearing that homeless people across London are to be moved during the Royal wedding next month.

Bob Bones said: “I was a bit peeved to hear that all the homeless people are being moved for the Royal wedding, so I thought why not do something to help the homeless and the deaf.

“We’re holding the event on the day of the Royal wedding, we’ll start off with kids workshops with everything from music to balloon modelling, and then it will drift into total debauchery as the night goes on.”

He added: “My wife, Julie, has even written a song for the occasion which we’re hoping to get Downham Choir to come along and help us sing on the night.

“We’re looking to record it and sell to raise even more money for the charities.”

The event has sparked a whole community to generously give up their time to support it by providing children’s activities, music, food and drink for the day.

Tom Ryan, one of the organisers said: “All the musicians are giving their time for free, the hall has been paid for by a Swedish band who are supporting us and the local pub is shutting for the day to run the bar. It’s a real community effort.”

The organisers have already spoke of holding the event again next year if this year’s goes well.

Yve added: “It’s been a definite team effort and I hope that it will be something which continues in future.”

The event, which is being held at Bradenham Village Hall on Saturday, May 19, will run from 2pm with a full programme of activities and live music.

Kicking off at 2pm with children’s music and entertainment, with a packed afternoon full of drama and music games led by Yve Mary Barwood and performers, Alex and Kirsty.

Yve said: “We’ll have a mixture of music workshops and drama games with plenty of movement to get everyone interacting. It’s going to be a really fun afternoon.”

This is followed by a lively fiddle performance by Two Man’s Cedlidh at 4pm, folk duo Alex and Kirsty at 5pm, and country blues and folk rock performer, Yve Mary B, at 6pm.

Then at 7pm, Yve, Julie and the Choir will perform Julie’s specially created song, followed by Rhythm Travellers.

At 8pm, Paul Tinkler’s Cowboys will liven up the crowd with some funky blues, before Time Machine finish off the show playing upbeat ska from 9.30-11pm.

Tickets are £5, and under 16s go free. Call Bob on 07919 038751, Yve on 07449 837629 or Tom on 07879 214651 to book.