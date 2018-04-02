Show brings tales of the Rebel Queen to West Norfolk

History will be brought to life in vivid detail thanks to a new show touring West Norfolk throughout April and May, telling the story of the Rebel Queen.

The new Fairy Folk and Fable show has been woven together by several storytellers to create a dramatic re-imagining of how the legendary Queen Boudicca summoned the might of many divided clans in 61AD to challenge the power of Imperial Rome.

The show is at Hunstanton Library on April 18, then in Fakenham Library on April 20, and in Dersingham Library on April 26, all starting at 7.30pm and tickets cost £5.

The show is at Gaywood Library on May 4 at 7.30pm and on May 28, at Downham Town Hall from 7pm. Tickets cost £5 for each of these shows.

The show will also be at Westacre Theatre from 7pm on May 28, tickets cost £10.

For more information and to book tickets, contact the venue.