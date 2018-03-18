Showcase opens at Westacre

The annual Showcase exhibition is now open at Westacre Theatre, featuring over 60 paintings from those who took part in the John Hughes Masterclasses.

John Hughes Art Classes: Showcase is now displaying a wide variety of art in the Foyer Gallery, with talents ranging from the completely inexpereinced to those who have enjoyed painting for decades.

Trained at Cambridge Art School, Kingston School of Art and Goldsmith’s College in London, John is an artist with a lifetime’s experience in art educationand his classes are traditionally watercolour based, teaching techniques in various mixed media.

Visit the exhibition, at Westacre Theatre, until May 6. The gallery is always open during performance times, or call 01760 755007 to organise a viewing.