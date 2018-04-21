Snettisham musician kick starts band’s film campaign

A Snettisham musician has launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund a short film, Strong Soldiers, which he plans to shoot across Lynn, Snettisham and Hunstanton.

Damian Carruthers, guitarist for Buckinghamshire band Serenade The Stars, is hoping to return to his roots by filming the powerful movie in West Norfolk, where he grew up.

He said: “I’m now based in Buckinghamshire, but I grew up in Snettisham and I still have very strong ties to the area, I love Norfolk and visit regularly.

“This is a completely unique and exciting project for all those involved, we’re all extremely excited about working with one another and cannot wait to begin shooting.

He added: “The film is called Strong Soldiers and will tackle issues such as suicide, the refugee crisis and terminal illness. It’s a short film which focuses on four characters from completely different walks of life.

“The film highlights how strong we can all be when situations arise and brings to light the fact that everyone is fighting their own individual battles.”

Damian has written the film and his band, Serenade The Stars, will be teaming up with the Citizens of the World Choir to record the soundtrack.

The band released their debut single in December, She’s the One, which was played on over 300 radio stations worldwide, and the are set to play for a crowd of 12,000 on the main stage at Live in the Park this August.

For more information, or to help the band towards their £2,000 target, visit www.kickstarter.com/projects/1985786719/strong-soldiers/description